Hyderabad: Security beefed up at Bhagyalaxmi temple

Hyderabad: Security was beefed up around Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday following reports of a visit planned by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay along with newly elected GHMC corporators. However, to the relief of the police, the BJP leaders did not turn up at the temple today.

The police had received reports that Sanjay would be visiting the temple to offer ‘thanksgiving’ at the temple on Sunday. The party, however, did not make any official announcement about it.

Following reports of the proposed visit on social media platforms, the police unwilling to take any chance, deployed Rapid Action Force, Quick Reaction Team and local police around Charminar and the temple since morning.

Senior officials also monitored the situation from Charminar police station from time to time.

The police were on high alert as Sunday happened to be the anniversary of Babri Masjid demoliton. However, the BJP team did not visit the temple amid reports that they plan to pay a visit sometime later this week.

