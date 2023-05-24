Rajanna-Sircilla DIG calls for special drives to ensure traffic law adherence

DIG advised the traffic cops to accord priority for regulation of traffic in a scientific manner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

DIG advised the traffic cops to accord priority for regulation of traffic in a scientific manner

Karimnagar: Rajanna-Sircilla zone DIG K Ramesh Naidu advised the traffic police to launch special drives to bring a change among the vehicle users to follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent accidents.

The DIG, who inspected the traffic police station in Karimnagar town on Wednesday, said the strain on traffic police personnel would be reduced once traffic signals became operational in the town and advised the traffic cops to accord priority for regulation of traffic in a scientific manner.

Stressing on the need to update the skills of the traffic cops as per the changing and increasing traffic in all the urban areas, he also enquired about the measures being taken to regulate the traffic in the town. Earlier, the DIG along with Commissioner of Police, L Subbarayudu planted a sapling in the police station premises.

ACP G Vijay Kumar, Inspectors Tirumal and Nagarjuna Rao and others were also present.