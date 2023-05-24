Telangana: RGUKT-Basar plans to open its doors to foreign nationals to pursue UG engg courses

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) – Basar is planning to open its doors to the foreign nationals to pursue undergraduate engineering courses as a lateral entry into first-year BTech programmes from this year.

RGUKT Vice Chancellor Prof. V Venkata Ramana on Wednesday said that after regular admissions, the lateral entry admission of foreign students would be taken up after approval from the EC. The University is yet to decide whether to go with merit secured in the Class XII or have its own entrance test for admitting foreign nationals.

The RGUKT–Basar offers six-year integrated BTech programmes for students who passed Class X. Students who score merit in the Class X are admitted to the Pre University Course followed by the four-year BTech programme in different disciplines. Presently, the University has two per cent of the seats for foreign students at the entry level.

The RGUKT has also drawn plans to offer twinning programmes in collaboration with foreign universities – Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, University of Texas, USA, and universities from Canada and Thailand as well. This will allow RGUKT students to pursue half of the coursework in the University and rest in a collaborated university abroad.

Plans are afoot to bring in new courses like AI & ML and IoT in the PUC besides other vocational courses and talks are on with the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. As close to 70 per cent girls enroll in different courses, it is decided to set up an IT lab next to the girl hostels.

A new integrated modern kitchen with a capacity to churn out food for 9,000 students thrice in a day is being set up and tender has been floated for procuring the latest kitchen equipment.

RGUKT admission schedule

– Notification on June 1

– Online applications from June 5

– Last date to apply is June 19

– Last date for receiving print out of the online application by post for special categories (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports) is June 24

– Announcement of provisional selection list is on June 26

– Phase-I counselling from July 1