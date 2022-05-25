Rajanna-Sircilla: Dr Vairagyam Rajalingam appointed as State medical council chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

File Photo of Dr Rajalingam

Rajanna-Sircilla: Residents of Kodurupaka of Boinpalli mandal, are elated over appointment of a well-known ophthalmologist Dr Vairagyam Rajalingam as Chairman of Telangana State Medical Council.

A native of Kodurupaka, Rajalingam is working as Superintendent of Sarojinidevi Eye Hospital, Hyderabad. Villagers and local leaders led by TRS state leader Joginapalli Ravinder Rao felicitated Dr Rajalingam and his wife Dr Rita Bahadur Shah when the couple visited the village recently.

State government has issued orders by appointing Dr Rajalinam as state medical council chairman on Saturday. He has been working as council vice-chairman since 2016.

A famous eye specialist, Dr Rajalingam worked in different institutions after completing MBBS from Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad and MD (Ophthalmology) in All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He also did his fellowship in Surgical Vitreo-Retina from LV Prasad Institute, Hyderabad.

Rajalingam, who has vast experience in teaching profession, is working as Superintendent of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital & Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. Earlier, he worked as Profession and Head of Retina Vitreous of Osmania Medical College and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. He had also worked as honorary general secretary for Telangana Ophthalmological Society and council member of BR Ambedkar Open University.

Rajalingam was honored with a number of awards for his services in ophthalmology. He won Dr RKR Endowment award in ophthalmology, best ophthalmologist award by IMA, New Delhi, best medical teacher award by Telangana state, best clinician award by NGO’s of Telangana state and others awards.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .