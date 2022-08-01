Rajanna-Sircilla: Janashakti top leader Kura Rajanna arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Police arrested Janashakti senior leader Kura Rajanna in connection with a non-bailable warrant (NBW) pending against him.

Taskforce police on Monday arrested Rajanna in Hyderabad and brought to Sircialla to produce him in the court. Rajanna was accused number one in the murder of Suddala Prabhakar Rao, former sarpanch of Suddala of Konaraopet mandal.

Prabhakar Rao was murdered in 2011. NBW was pending against Janashakti top leader as he was not attending the court. Police are likely to produce Rajanna before the judge in the night.