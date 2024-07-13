Telangana: Police dog Tango, who cracked 15 murders & 84 thefts in Sircilla, dies

13 July 2024

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan paying tributes to Tango at the police headquarters in Sircilla on Saturday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Tango, a German Shepherd dog that joined the police department here eight years ago, died on Saturday morning.

He played a vital role in the detection of accused in 99 cases, including 15 murders and 84 thefts.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, along with dog handler Laxman, paid tributes to Tango by placing wreaths at the police headquarters in Sircilla.

The SP remembered the services extended to the police department by Tango in the last eight years.

Tango was allocated to the district after being given basic training at the IITA-Moinabad in 2017, the SP said and appreciated the services of the police dog.

Additional SP Chandraiah, RIs Yadagiri, Madhukar, Ramesh, dog squad staff and others were present.