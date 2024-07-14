| Vemulawada Youth Falls Into Agriculture Well Along With Tractor Dies

According to the police, Kaira Shekhar accidentally fell in an agricultural well along with the tractor while tilling the agricultural land owned by Kaira Chandraiah from the same village and died.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 09:28 PM

File photo of Kaira Shekhar who accidentally fell in an agricultural well along with the tractor.

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old youth died after crashing into an agricultural well along with the tractor he was driving in Nukalamarri of Vemulawada rural mandal on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred while he was tilling agricultural lands.

Villagers rushed to the spot and are trying to retrieve the body. Knowing about the incident, Vemulawada rural police rushed to the spot.

Shekhar was survived by wife Mounika and two children.