Rajanna-Sircilla: One-year-old girl dies after swing gets tied to her neck

Rajanna-Sircilla: A one-year-old girl died after the swing accidentally got tied to her neck in Gambhiraopet mandal on Tuesday.
According to villagers, the parents of the girl fixed a swing with ropes to make her sleep. While the parents were busy in other work, she was playing near the swing. The swing accidentally got tied around her neck and she died due to suffocation.
Finding the girl without any movement, parents immediately shifted her to a private hospital in Yellareddypet mandal where she was declared dead.