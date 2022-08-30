Student ends life as college withholds certificates in Mancherial

Mancherial: A private college’s refusal to issue certificates for want of payment of Rs 40,000 fee and the comment that they would be released only after the death of the student, drove an engineering aspirant to end his life at Kalamadugu village. The student Jakkula Ankith (20) had consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Police said Anjith became despondent after the college management refused to issue certificates to enable the student join engineering course, saying that the certificates would be issued only after dues of Rs 40,000 fee were cleared. When his father Srinivas requested the principal, the latter was alleged to have commented that the certificates would be given only after the death of Anjith.

Since Anjith missed the first phase of the Engineering counselling held on August 27, he was much worried about his future and cosumed the poison. Then, he was rushed to a hospital in Mancherial and then to a hospital in Karimnagar where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint received from the victim’s father, a case was booked. Investigations were taken up.

On August 18, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) had instructed the district Intermediate educational officers to inspect all private junior colleges and ensure that no college withheld certificates of students for any reason. Violation of the rules, regulations and guidelines will be viewed seriously and necessary action will be initiated on erring managements, it had warned.