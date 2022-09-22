Rajanna-Sircilla: Students thank KTR for providing tabs

Published Date - 10:06 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KTR Rama Rao taking selfie photo with students while distributing tabs to students under Gift a Smile programme in Sircilla on Thursday. As many as 850 intermediate students from various government colleges in the district were given the tabs that were pre-loaded with BYJU’S software.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Intermediate students on Thursday thanked IT Minister KT Rama Rao for providing them with digital tablets under the Gift a Smile programme.

As many as 850 intermediate students from various government colleges in the district were given the tabs that were pre-loaded with BYJU’S software. About 6,000 students from the district would be provided with the tabs to help them in their studies.

Speaking to Telangana Today, S Akansha thanked the Minister for helping them to gain more knowledge in their subjects by providing the tabs free of cost. The tab would help her to prepare for the EAMCET since she wanted to become an engineer, said the native of Rajannapet in Yellareddypet mandal who is an MPC first year student in Chinnabonala Gurukulam.

Deeksha, an MPC second year student in Chinnabonala Gurukulam from Thellumaddi of Mustabad mandal, echoed Akansha, saying she too wanted to become an engineer and that the tab would help her to prepare for EAMCET, JEE (Mains) and other competitive examinations, and thanked the Minister for the initiative.

A Srikanth of BC Gurukulam, Sircilla, said though they were taught by teachers in school, the tab would help them to practise mathematics problems and listen to physics and chemistry lessons during the holidays and during their leisure time as well. Srikanth, who wanted to become a software engineer, is an MPC first year student from Garshakurthi of Gangadhara mandal.

G Arjun, an MPC first year student from the same Gurukulam, said the tabs would help students to prepare for JEE and NEET exams.