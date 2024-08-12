Sangareddy: 24 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal

The students complained that they developed stomach pain immediately after having lunch in the school.

12 August 2024

The students admitted in area hospital Narayankhed on Monday.

Sangareddy: As many as 24 students of the Zilla Parishad High School in Bibipet in Kalher mandal fell ill after the mid-day meal on Monday.

When they started vomiting, teachers and parents shifted them to the area hospital in Narayankhed for treatment. Their condition was said to be stable.

While a few of them were discharged from the hospital, the remaining were undergoing treatment.

They said they were served boiled egg and lady’s finger curry in lunch, which had tasted stale. The teacher said only 24 out of 94 students had lunch in the school and had fallen ill.

The parents alleged they were not informed about the incident even while shifting the students to hospital.

