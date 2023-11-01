Rajashyamala Yagam performed at CM KCR’s farmhouse

The Chief Minister and his wife Shobha participated in the rituals of the Yagam being performed at his farmhouse in Erravelli of Markook mandal in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday started performing the three-day Rajashyamala Sahitha Subramanyeswara Yagam for the prosperity of the both Telugu-speaking States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister and his wife Shobha participated in the rituals of the Yagam being performed at his farmhouse in Erravelli of Markook mandal in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of Visakhapatnam Sarada Peetham pontiffs Swami Swaroopanandendra and Swatmanandendra, around 170 Ritwiks (Vedic priests) from both the Telugu States, as well as from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, are participating in the Yagam.

The first day of the Yagam witnessed Chandrashekhar Rao and Shobha enter the Yagashala after performing ‘Go Puja’ (cow worship). The ceremonial proceedings included Ganapathi Puja, Punyahavachanam, and Panchagavya Praasana as part of the Yagam rituals. The couple took blessings from Swami Swaroopanandendra, and explained about Yaga Sankalpam (objective) by presenting special clothes to the Ritwiks, before commencing the Yagam proceedings.

On the occasion, Swami Swaroopanandendra conducted a special pooja dedicated to Goddess Rajasyamala, adorned in the Vanadurga avatar. He performed the rituals including Astra Rajarchana and Karkariya Sthapana, invoking blessings from three crore deities to ensure the success of this ambitious Yagam. Later, he performed the consecration of fire and also the installation of Agni (fire) in the Yagashala.

The three-day Yagam encompasses Vedic recitations, homam, and other rituals on the second day. The final day of the Yagam will culminate with the Poornahuthi ceremony.

Swami Swaroopanandendra appreciated the Chief Minister for initiating the Yagam with the earnest desire for development and prosperity of both the Telugu States, benefiting every citizen. He underscored that the Rajashyamala Yagam holds special significance for the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetha. “The profound impact of the Rajshyamala Yagam extends not only to the Chief Minister’s family but to the entire State,” he said. He added that Telangana‘s successful transformation was due to the result of the Yagam performed by Chandrashekhar Rao earlier.

The Chief Minister and his wife also performed the Shatha Chandi Yagam at their farm house on Wednesday, focusing on the well-being of the world. As part of the Yagam, they performed a series of sacred rituals, prayers, and offerings including invoking of Gods, Sahasra Modaka Ganapathi homam, Navagraha homam, Ashtavadhanam and others, led by Vedic scholars.