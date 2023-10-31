Rajasthan assembly polls: Congress releases 4th list, cuts tickets of 6 MLAs

By IANS Published Date - 10:10 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday announced its fourth list of 56 candidates for Rajasthan and has fielded senior party leader and spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh from Udaipur, BJP veteran leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh from Shivana assembly seats.

The party has denied ticket to six sitting MLAs in its fourth list. The fourth list for Rajasthan came after the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the second round of Central Election Committee (CEC) for second consecutive day to finalise the candidates.

The party has named Vallabh from Udaipur, Manvendra Singh from Shivana, Badriram Jakhar from Bali, Yogendra Singh Parmar from Kumbhalgarh assembly seat.

The party has fielded Badri Lal Jat from Bari Sadri, Ankur Badlani from Ganganagar in place of independent MLA Rajkumar Gaud. The party has cut the tickets of Khiladilal Bairwa from Baseri (SC) seat, MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur from Sangod, who had got his head shaved earlier this year, Hindon MLA Bharosilal Jatav, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh MLA Johrilal Meena, Bilada MLA Hiraram Meghwal and Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa.

The Congress has now announced 151 candidates out of 200 for Rajasthan. On October 26, party had named 19 candidates in its third list. The Congress has earlier released two lists for Rajasthan with 33 and 43 candidates respectively on October 21 and 22.

Polling for the 200 member Rajasthan assembly is rescheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress is eyeing for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state and also announced seven guarantees on Friday.

