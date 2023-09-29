Rajasthan CM Gehlot urges PM Modi to enact social security law at Centre

The chief minister said the opposition leaders in the poll-bound state are misleading people by calling the state's welfare schemes 'revadi' (freebies).

By PTI Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a social security law at the Centre and said India would become a “vishwaguru” or world leader only when starvation and malnutrition end in the country.

Addressing the second national conference of Rajasthan Nursing Council at the Birla Auditorium here, Gehlot said everyone in the nation should get social security along with health services and education, adding that there should be no shortage of water and electricity.

He added that India will become a global leader only when “hunger and malnutrition will end in our country”, asserting that “the ‘Right to Social Security Act’ should be implemented at the Centre.” Referring to other welfare schemes, including gas cylinders for Rs 500, 100 units of free electricity and Annapurna food kits for poor families, Gehlot said they were not needed if the right to social security was made a law in the country.

According to an official statement issued here, the chief minister said the state government is continuously making important decisions in the field of education and health.

“Unprecedented work has been done in the field of medicine and health in the last five years,” Gehlot said, adding that government medical and nursing colleges are being opened in all the districts of the state, while public health colleges in every division.

“All these decisions have paved the way for Mission-2030 to make the state the leader in the country,” he added.

Gehlot said that the state government has been able to bring such schemes only because of its excellent financial management.

“We have given what the public needs. We have given good governance in every sector,” he added.

He said the Congress will come to power in Rajasthan once again.

“I can feel the mood of the public for the upcoming elections. I am confident that you all bring our government to power again,” said Gehlot.

The assembly elections are to be held in the state later this year.

After the conference, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the North Block at the Government Secretariat here and addressed the swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan Secretariat Employees Union.