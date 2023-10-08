Rajasthan: Congress to begin assembly poll campaign from Oct 16

He further said that the Congress government has fulfilled 98 per cent of the promises made in its manifesto and the next manifesto will be prepared on the basis of the 'Vision 2030' document.

By ANI Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Jaipur: The Congress will begin its election campaign for the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan from October 16 with “Kaam kiya dil se, Congress fir se” as its slogan, state party president Govind Singh Dotasra said on Sunday.

Dotasra, while addressing the media after the meeting of the State Congress War Room, said that the party will keep the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) on its priority list and start campaigning from Baran district and cover 12 districts of eastern Rajasthan where the canal is proposed for meeting out drinking and irrigation water for the people.

“Congress will start its campaign ‘Kaam Kiya Dil se, Congress Sarkar Phir se’ from October 16. We will begin it from the centre’s broken promise on ERCP (Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project)… We will start in 12 districts from October 16… We will do meetings in every district where at least one lakh people will come…” Dotasra said.

Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk and Dholpur will be part of the Congress’ poll campaign in eastern Rajasthan.

He further said that the Congress government has fulfilled 98 per cent of the promises made in its manifesto and the next manifesto will be prepared on the basis of the ‘Vision 2030’ document.

The leader further said that at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Delhi on Monday, the state election committee will present the names of potential poll candidates to the screening committee for consideration.

Speaking with the media about the meeting, Rajasthan Congress Incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “We will start our election campaign from Eastern Rajasthan. The BJP has made false promises that the canal (Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project) would be constructed…” Randhawa further said that this is the ‘misfortune’ of Rajasthan that despite Gajendra Singh Shekhawat being the Jal Shakti Minister, the state could not get the project.

“Before talking about the entire country, they should have looked into their home state,” Randhawa added.