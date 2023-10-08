Congress suffers set back in Andole

Over 200 Congress leaders under the leadership of Almaipet Sarpanch Balamani along with her husband Shankar, 5 ward members joined the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran is welcoming Almaipet Sarpanch Balamani Shiva Shankar into BRS at Almaipet in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: The Congress has suffered a setback in Andole constituency as several Congress leaders joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Sunday. To welcome them into the party, Kranthi Kiran along with BRS leaders P Jaipal Reddy, Matam Bikshapathi and others visited the village.

Over 200 Congress leaders under the leadership of Almaipet Sarpanch Balamani along with her husband Shankar, 5 ward members joined the BRS. A few days ago, Chowtakuru Sarpanch Mogulaiah along with his followers joined the BRS. Posanipet village of Andole mandal MPTC Umarani Surendar, Lakshmi Sagar of Pulkal Mandal former Sarpanch Shivaram along with current ward members of the panchayath have also joined in BRS on Sunday.