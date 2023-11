Rajasthan Elections 2023: PM Modi Criticizes Congress Government | Rajasthan News

Hyderabad: At a rally in Kota, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress government in Rajasthan, expressing concerns about the impact on the state if the party continues in power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: At a rally in Kota, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress government in Rajasthan, expressing concerns about the impact on the state if the party continues in power.