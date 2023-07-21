Rajat Sharma becomes the most followed TV news personality

Published Date - 05:54 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: TV personality Rajat Sharma has been named among the top 5 most followed journalists (verified) on Twitter as per the latest Muck Rack ranking. When it comes to electronic media, the chairman and Editor-in-chief of India TV stands as the world’s most widely followed TV journalist. Overall, he has been placed in the second position with a staggering 10.7 million followers.

In the annual Muck Rack report titled ‘The 2023 State of Journalism on Twitter,’ sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has topped the chart with 17 million followers. In third place is the host of ‘All There Is with Anderson Cooper’, Anderson Cooper, with 9.6 million followers, followed by the contributor at Washington Post, Carlos Loret de Mola, with 9.5 million followers. India Today news anchor and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai bagged the fifth position with 8.9 million followers.

Competing with journalists from diverse platforms worldwide, only three Indian journalists have made it to the top 10 list. Apart from Sharma and Sardesai, the owner of the YouTube news channel MoJo story and a former journalist Barkha Dutt has secured the eighth position with 7 million followers.

Known for his bold reporting and journalism, Sharma is one of the most influential figures in the Indian media industry. He started his journey with Onlooker Magazine as a trainee and rose to fame by hosting ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. Later he started India TV in 2004, which is one of the most-watched Hindi news channels in India. He made his debut on Twitter in March 2010.

For the past five years, Twitter has been ranked the number 1 social media platform, according to Muck Rack’s annual State of Journalism survey. It has evolved into a powerful platform to enable conversations and exchange perspectives. Twitter follower count suggests the popularity and reach of an individual or organisation on the platform. It serves as a metric to measure the size of their audience and their potential influence.

The Muck Rack annual reports provide insight into the media industry to navigate complexities. It is a trusted resource to stay up-to-date and make informed decisions in this rapidly evolving field.