Scribes barred from carrying pens, mobiles for CM Revanth’s chitchat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 09:27 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a surprising move, journalists were barred from carrying pens and mobiles for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s chitchat with media persons at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Before stepping into the conference room, journalists were asked to leave their mobiles and pens with the security. However, when journalists raised objections on pens being not permitted into the conference room, the CMO staff then directed the security to hand over the pens and scribbling pads.

A CMO officer said that Revanth Reddy’s casual comments on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Gandhi Bhavan before the State Assembly elections were recorded secretly and shared on social media platforms.

Following this, he had to tender apologies to the MP, the CMO officer said, adding that there was no particular reason for barring journalists from carrying pens and mobiles but to avoid such incidents.