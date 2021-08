Rajender bowls Wanderers to big victory in HCA A2 division league

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: AM Rajender (6/10) bowled Deccan Wanderers to a big victory over Sayi Satya in the two-day Group-1 Pool A A-2 cricket league match on Wednesday

Brief scores

Group-1; Pool A: Visaka CC 188 in 59 overs lost to Balaji Colts 192/4 in 52.1 overs (Manne Saurav 99, Vamshi P 46); MCC 184 in 55.1 overs lost to Postal 188/4 in 30 overs (Md Shakeer Ahmed 100); Deccan Wanderers 424/6 in 90 overs bt Sayi Satya 120 in 32 overs (G Sai Krishna Reddy 41, A M Rajender 6/10); Pasha Beedi 218 in 55.3 overs bt Telangana CC 1600 in 63.5 overs (Krishna Patel 64, K Gowtham 4/31, FK Mujtaba 3/17); Vijay Hanuman 201 in 54.4 overs bt Galaxy CC 199 in 66.5 overs (Anvith Reddy 71, Shaik Sahil 4/45, C Durga Prasad 4/38); Classic CC 206/10 in 79 overs bt Hyderabad Wanderers 131 in 49.5 overs (Sohail Ali Khan 34, T Kamal Swaroop 4/24)

Group-2: Pool A: Hyderabad Titans 266 in 61.1 overs bt Oxford Blues 90 in 46.3 overs (Ravindra Chavan 3/13, P Ruthish Reddy 4/23); Universal CC 435/9 in 80 overs bt Vijay CC 86 in 28 overs (Shaik Adnan Ullah 3/31, Md Babillail 3/17); Nizam College 319 in 68.3 overs lost to Green Turf 323/4 in 70.1 overs (Gautham 80, K Karthik 134 no); Deccan Blues 189 in 63.3 overs lost to PJLCc 190/6 in 45.2 overs (Dhanush 76, B Samuel Raj 43, Abhay Swaroop 3/42)

Group-2: Pool B: Acrylic CC 333 in 81.3 overs bt SK Blues 104/10 in 28.1 overs (Sahil 3/18, Shiv Kumar 3/36)

Pool C: Lords CC 264 in 70 overs bt Superstars 147 in 38.5 overs (M Mahesh 68, Riyaz 6/70, Hassan Ali Khan 3/8); Tirumala CC 309 in 75.1 overs bt Mahadev CC 208 in 43.2 overs (T Arjun 84, Jasrith Reddy 39, Pavan 5/42, J Bunny 3/58); Azad CC 267 in 71.1 overs bt Youngmasters CC 87 in 25.3 overs (Dinesh 5/39, K Praveen 4/35); RJCC 162 in 65 overs bt Hyderabad Patriots 112 in 32.5 overs (Adithya Reddy 3/32, Syed Rehman Hussain 3/7)

