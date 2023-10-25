Rajgopal Reddy proof of Congress-BJP pact, says Harish Rao

Komatireddy brothers would work for each other's victory irrespective of their political affiliations, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is welcoming Manabin Foundation Chairman MA Muqeem into BRS Party in Sadasivapet of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the secret pact between the BJP and the Congress was now out in the open with the return of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to the Congress.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming Manabin Foundation chairman MA Muqeem and his followers into the BRS on Wednesday at Sadasivapet, the Minister said the Komatireddy brothers would work for each other’s victory irrespective of their political affiliations. While Venkat Reddy was in Congress, he had worked for the victory of Rajgopal Reddy when the latter contested on a BJP ticket in Munugode. However, neither the Congress nor the BJP took any action against the two. This was clear evidence of a secret pact between the two parties.

Stating that the two parties had joined hands in New Delhi to defeat ‘Telangana bidda’ Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Harish Rao said the Congress and BJP were also conspiring to damage the credibility of the BRS and Chandrashekhar Rao. The Congress had lost deposits in three by-elections at Dubbaka, Munugode and Huzurabad – where the BJP won in two and lost one. The BJP was now trying to repay the benefits to the Congress by supporting its candidates. BJP State president G Kishan Reddy and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy were talking to each other every day over phone to set a collective agenda to defeat the BRS, he said.

Harish Rao also said Kishan Reddy would send many BJP leaders into the Congress ahead of the elections. Though both were trying to create confusion among voters by calling the BRS the B Team of the other, Rajgopal Reddy’s return to the Congress had now made it clear to the people as to who was who’s B Team. Terming both the parties enemies of the people of Telangana, he said both the parties had conspired to weaken the Telangana movement while the BRS (then TRS) was fighting for Statehood.