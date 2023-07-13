Rajinikanth wraps shooting for his part in Lyca Productions’ ‘Lal Salaam’

Superstar Rajinikanth is playing a role as Mumbai don Moideen Bhai.

By IANS Published Date - 03:45 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: Leading production house Lyca Productions’ latest project, titled ‘Lal Salaam’, is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth as lead actors. Superstar Rajinikanth is playing a role as Mumbai don Moideen Bhai.

Rajinikanth is doing a crucial role while Jeevitha Rajasekhar and cricket legend Kapil Dev are seen in other key roles. Rajinikanth’s role is quite powerful in the film. Shooting for his part has been wrapped up.

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared the news in her social media accounts. She writes, “Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap.. for THE SUPERSTAR (sic).” tagging a pic of the entire team along with Rajinikanth.

A Lyca Productions’ representative said, “It is always a proud moment for our banner whenever Rajinikanth garu worked with us. He instantly agreed, when we requested him to act in a special role in ‘Lal Salaam’. You will witness him in a powerful role. With perfect planning Aishwarya Rajinikanth garu has completed filming the part of Rajinikanth garu in the film. We will reveal more details soon.”

Presented by Subhaskaran, the movie has maestro AR Rahman as the music composer while Vishnu Rangasamy is the cinematographer, with B Pravin Baaskar handling the editing part and Ramu Thangaraj taking care of art direction.