Rajiv Gandhi International Airport clinches Best Airport Staff award in India & South Asia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024. The Skytrax World Airport Awards are highly regarded in the aviation industry, known for their rigorous evaluation process based on passenger surveys and feedback.

In addition, Delhi International Airport emerged triumphant as the Best Airport in India & South Asia while Bangalore International Airport also garnered recognition, winning the award for Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity was honored as the Best Airport Hotel in India & South Asia.

