Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar announces adoption of 1000-acre forest land in Kondagattu

16 February 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar announced adoption of more than 1000 acres of the Kodimyala forest area in Kondagattu under the Green India Challenge initiative.

Kondagattu in Jagityal district is synonymous with Lord Hanuman. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced on Wednesday that the famous Kondagattu Temple, which is in the midst of dense forests and mountains, would be developed into a spiritual and tourist hub.

Supporting the Chief Minister’s decision, the Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday announced that he would adopt above thousand acre forest land in the Kondagattu area as part his Green India Challenge.

752 acres in Kodimyala Reserve Forest’s compartment 684 and 342 acres in compartment 685, a total of 1,094 acres of land is being adopted.

In the first installment, the MP announced that above thousand acres of forest land will be further greened at a cost of Rs.1 crore. The MP said that the remaining works would be completed in installments.

The MP said that the Chief Minister aspired for a Telangana that radiates green and spiritual auras along with development in all fields, including construction of Kaleswaram project, reconstruction of Yadadri, or the development of the Anjanna Temple.

The MP said that he has a strong connection with Kondagattu from his childhood, as he had visited that place several times with the Chief Minister.