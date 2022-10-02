Hyderabad: MP Santosh Kumar extends Rs 10 lakh assistance for development of Botanical Garden

Published Date - 01:16 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar has extended Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for the development of the Botanical Garden in the city.

After flagging off the 10K, 5K and 3K Run for Peace organised by the Botanical Garden Walkers Association here on Sunday, the MP complimented the Association members for organizing such events on Gandhi Jayanthi.

After being caught in busy work schedules, many people were neglecting the importance of fitness and health. And, events like Run for Peace stress and motivate people towards healthy life, he said.

“Impressed with the Association members commitment in developing the Botanical Garden, I am announcing Rs 10 lakh funds ,” Santosh Kumar declared at the venue.

Drawing motivation from the Rajya Sabha MP, Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy, local MLA A Gandhi and Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy each announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for development of the Garden.

The Botanical Garden Walkers Association members thanked the TRS leaders for contributing Rs 40 lakh towards the development of the Garden.