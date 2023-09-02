Rajyavardhan Rathore hits out at Gehlot govt over Pratapgarh incident, says “Rajasthan tops in rape cases”

Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda also launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government over a recent incident that happened in Pratapgarh where a woman was stripped naked by her husband and his two accomplices, beaten and forced to walk naked.

By ANI Updated On - 07:15 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Udaipur: BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore on Saturday came down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot government over the Pratapgarh incident and said that the state is at the top in rape and second in crime against Dalits.

Talking to the reporters at Parivartan Yatra, Rathore said, “Crime, corruption and unemployment are at their peak in Rajasthan. Rajasthan is number 1 in rape, number 2 in crime against Dalits. Their (Congress) ministers and MLAs accuse the Congress government of corruption. They said that they would give unemployment allowance, but they started the paper leak industry here.” “This ‘Parivartan’ yatra is proof that the people of Rajasthan have decided to throw out the Congress government from the state,” he added.

The ‘Parivartan’ Yatras are likely to be launched on September 2, 3, 4, and 5 and will culminate with a mega public address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 in Jaipur, according to BJP sources.

The incident where a tribal woman in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh was allegedly beaten and paraded naked came to light after a video of the incident went viral.

Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda also launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government over a recent incident that happened in Pratapgarh where a woman was stripped naked by her husband and his two accomplices, beaten and forced to walk naked.

Addressing a huge gathering of people in Sawaimadhopur, Nadda spoke on several issues, but he came down heavily on the recent Pratagarh incident. “I got to hear about the incident at Pratapgarh yesterday. How humanity has been put to shame. Every day women are being insulted in Rajasthan, and Ashok Gehlot’s government remains a silent and mute spectator,” Nadda said.

Speaking about the previous cases of rape and assault against the women, Nadda said, “Somewhere they rape and burn them; somewhere they burn them in furnaces; somewhere they burn them by pouring acid; somewhere they throw them into a well by pouring acid on them.” According to a report by the National Crime Bureau, Rajasthan is number one in cases related to women’s harassment, the BJP chief mentioned in his speech. “The report says that in the last 54 months, 10 lakh cases have been registered. On average, 19 cases are reported daily in Rajasthan. About 22 per cent of rape cases are happening in Rajasthan alone. Such a government has no right to continue in power,” he added.