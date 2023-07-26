| Rally Taken Out To Mark Kargil Vijay Diwas In Mancherial

Rally taken out to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Mancherial: A rally was taken out, carrying a 75-metre long national flag to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas from Government Degree College to Venkateshwara Theatre here on Wednesday.

The event was organized by members of Retired Army Soldiers’ Welfare Association and Yuvataram Welfare Association.

The retired army men association president Bhaskar Reddy, general secretary A Kiran Kumar, advisor Subhash Chandrabose, Yuvataram president Thirupathi, vice president Ethar, GDC NCC in-charge Tirupathi and many others were present.