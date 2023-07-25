Mancherial man creates record chanting Hanuman Chalisa

Chekka Srinivas has entered the International Wonder Book of Records by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa for 108 times for 108 days in a row.
Mancherial: Chekka Srinivas, a Lord Hanuman devotee from the town has entered the International Wonder Book of Records by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa for 108 times for 108 days in a row. He received a certificate of recognition from municipal chairperson G Mukesh Goud at a programme here on Tuesday.
IWBR state coordinator Madupu Ramprakash said Srinivas scripted a record by chanting the hymns for 108 days consecutively. Srinivas, who has been propagating the chalisa for 20 years, drew inspiration from his father who was also a devotee of Lord Hanuman.