Mancherial man creates record chanting Hanuman Chalisa

Chekka Srinivas has entered the International Wonder Book of Records by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa for 108 times for 108 days in a row.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Chekka Srinivas is being given a certificate of recognition from IWBR for chanting Hanuman Chalisa for 108 times for 108 days in Mancherial on Tuesday

Mancherial: Chekka Srinivas, a Lord Hanuman devotee from the town has entered the International Wonder Book of Records by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa for 108 times for 108 days in a row. He received a certificate of recognition from municipal chairperson G Mukesh Goud at a programme here on Tuesday.

IWBR state coordinator Madupu Ramprakash said Srinivas scripted a record by chanting the hymns for 108 days consecutively. Srinivas, who has been propagating the chalisa for 20 years, drew inspiration from his father who was also a devotee of Lord Hanuman.