Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023
Home | News | Mancherial Man Creates Record Chanting Hanuman Chalisa

Mancherial man creates record chanting Hanuman Chalisa

Chekka Srinivas has entered the International Wonder Book of Records by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa for 108 times for 108 days in a row.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:34 PM, Tue - 25 July 23
Mancherial man creates record chanting Hanuman Chalisa
Chekka Srinivas is being given a certificate of recognition from IWBR for chanting Hanuman Chalisa for 108 times for 108 days in Mancherial on Tuesday  

Mancherial: Chekka Srinivas, a Lord Hanuman devotee from the town has entered the International Wonder Book of Records by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa for 108 times for 108 days in a row. He received a certificate of recognition from municipal chairperson G Mukesh Goud at a programme here on Tuesday.

IWBR state coordinator Madupu Ramprakash said Srinivas scripted a record by chanting the hymns for 108 days consecutively. Srinivas, who has been propagating the chalisa for 20 years, drew inspiration from his father who was also a devotee of Lord Hanuman.

Related News

Latest News