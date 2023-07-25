Rains: Mancherial Collector cautions people in low-lying areas

Mancherial is likely to see floods due to the heavy rains in upstream areas of Godavari and its tributaries, said Collector Badavath Santosh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Collector Badavath Santosh inspects flooding Rallavagu in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh has asked people in low-lying areas of Mancherial town to be cautious of floods. He along with Tahsildar Pinna Rajeshwar inspected different parts of the town prone to floods on Tuesday.

Santosh said the district was likely to see floods due to the heavy rains in upstream areas of Godavari and its tributaries. The district administration would always be available to extend support to flood-hit people. He asked citizens to call 08736-25051 to report grievances and for emergency services.

Also Read Telangana Rains: Mandal special officers appointed to monitor flood relief operations in Kothagudem