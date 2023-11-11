‘Game Changer’ disappoints Ram Charan fans again

Published Date - 02:45 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: The anticipation for ‘Game Changer’ among Ram Charan’s fans has been met with disappointment once again, following last year’s disappointing ‘Acharya.’ Despite the high hopes after ‘RRR,’ where Ram Charan starred alongside his father Chiranjeevi, ‘Acharya’ fell short of expectations. Fans were eager for a change in fortunes with ‘Game Changer,’ initially scheduled for a Pongal 2024 release.

However, production delays, partly attributed to director Shankar managing both ‘Game Changer’ and Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2,’ have impacted the film’s progress.

The release of the first single, ‘Jaragandi,’ planned for Dasara, faced a setback as it leaked online and failed to impress fans. Music director Thaman is now addressing these issues and has enlisted Daler Mehndi as a male singer.

The production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, acknowledged documentation issues regarding audio rights but assured fans of a resolution and promised to deliver an outstanding product soon, with a new release date announcement forthcoming.

– Saki