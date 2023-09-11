Ram Dinesh, Mamatha Gotte emerge champions at TS Tenpin Bowling Tournament

Ram Dinesh and Mamatha Gotte emerged champions in the men and women categories respectively at the Telangana State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Ram Dinesh and Mamatha Gotte, winners of the men's and women's titles of Telangana State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament.

Hyderabad: Ram Dinesh and Mamatha Gotte emerged champions in the men and women categories respectively at the Telangana State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament at Gallivant Bowling and Gaming, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad recently.

In the final of the men’s category played based on cumulative pinfall of 2 games, second seed Ram Dinesh fought back against top seed Wivek Singh, who recorded a lead of 27 pins in the first game. In the second game, the winner scored 206 against Wivek’s 168 to clinch the title with 381-370 scoreline.

Second seed Mamatha gained a comfortable 18 pins lead against top seed Sindhura recording 138-120 in the first game. In a closely contested second game,

Mamatha scored 122 against 126 by Sindhura to win the women’s final by 14 pins of 260-246 scoreline.

Results: Special Prizes: Highest Average in a 6-game block (Men) : Wivek Singh (203.00); Highest Average in 4-game block (Women) : Mamatha G (144.00); Highest Average in 18 games (Men): Wivek Singh (190.22); Highest Average in 8 games (Women) : Sindhura (139.13).

Also Read Golf: Shubhankar Sharma finishes seventh at Irish Open