Ram Gopal Varma taunts Chandrababu with selfie outside Rajahmundry prison

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was detained on September 9 by the CID for alleged mishandling of funds from the Skill Development Corporation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:32 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Film director Ram Gopal Varma, known for his provocative style, recently took a selfie outside Rajahmundry Central Prison, where former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is currently held. Naidu was detained on September 9 by the CID for alleged mishandling of funds from the Skill Development Corporation.

Varma shared the selfie on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “A Selfie with RAJAMUNDRY CENTRAL JAIL ..Me OUTSIDE and He INSIDE”. He took the selfie on his way to the wedding reception of MLA Jakkampudi Raja’s brother Ganesh in Rajamahendravaram.