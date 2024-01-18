Ram Lalla idol enters Ayodhya Temple’s sanctum sanctorum

Ayodhya: The main idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the early hours of Thursday, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a replica of the main idol was symbolically brought in for ‘Parisar Pravesh’ (entry into the complex) amid the chanting of mantras.

A ‘Kalash Pujan’ was held earlier on Wednesday.

A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

According to Mishra, the idol is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The idol was brought to the temple in a truck.

Seven-day rituals are being performed in the run-up to the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram temple.

The rituals will continue till January 21 and on the day of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, minimum essential rituals will be conducted, according to Ram temple trust officials.

There are 121 ‘acharyas’ who are conducting the rituals.

The Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will begin at 12:20 p.m. on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 p.m.