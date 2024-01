| Ayodhya Ram Mandir Karnataka Sculptor Arun Yogirajs Ram Lalla Idol Gets Selected For Installation

Recognition, including South India’s Young Talent Award, marks Yogiraj's sculpting journey. PM Modi to attend opening ceremony

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:45 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj’s Ram Lalla idol chosen for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir installation. Unique Krishna shila used; difficult divine child sculpting highlighted. Recognition, including South India’s Young Talent Award, marks Yogiraj’s sculpting journey. PM Modi to attend opening ceremony.

