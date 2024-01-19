Ram Mandir consecration: BJP asks Telangana govt to declare holiday on Jan 22

MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that irrespective of political affiliations, all sections of the people should take part in Sri Rama Akshintalu distribution programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 08:25 PM

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the state government to declare January 22 as holiday on the occasion of consecration of Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya and ensuring everybody to take part in the sacred programme. MP along with BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy and others cleaned Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple at Ellanthakunta on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that irrespective of political affiliations, all sections of the people should take part in Sri Rama Akshintalu distribution programme. Telangana was in the top position in the contribution of funds for the construction of Sri Ram temple. When asked about the Congress party’s statement that PDS rice has been distributed among the public branding them as Sri Rama Akshinthalu, BJP leader said that in Akshintalu, there would not be difference in the name of PDS, Basmati and Jai Sriram rice. It was not proper on the part of congress leaders to distort the sacred Akshintalu, he opined and assured that they were ready to send Basmati rice if the congress leaders wanted them.