Ramanarayana or Ramachandra? How to address the deity at Bhadradri temple?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

The ritual of Garudapata Dwajarohanam took place on Friday at Bhadradri Temple in Kothagudem district.

Hyderabad: How to address the presiding deity of Bhadrari temple? Is it okay to address the deity as Ramanarayana or should it be Ramachandra? Whether singing of Vishnu Sahasranamam was in violation of religious practises at the temple?

These were questions that engaged the attention of the Telangana High Court on Friday when Justice A Abhishek Reddy dealt with a petition filed by one Kancherla Venkata Ramana who complained that history was distorted and age-old traditions at the Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy vaari Devastanam in Bhadrachalam. His petition was on the dispute over ‘gotras and pravaras’ that were followed during the Sri Rama Navami.

The peititioner Kancherla Venkata Ramana questioned the practise of addressing the Lord of the Bhadrachalam Temple as Ramanarayana instead of Ramachandrudu, reciting the inappropriate ‘pravara’ and invocation of the illustrious ancestors. Taking Vishnu Gothra for Kalyanam and singing Vishnu Sahasranamam was in violation of religious practices existing for ages, the petitioner contended.

The judge observed that a detailed hearing was required and said he could not decide the matter by April 10, the day of Ramanavami. The judge posted the case to April 20 for detailed hearing.

