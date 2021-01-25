Ramesh clinches gold in 10km event of Hyderabad cross country

Hyderabad district cross country competition held at the Nizam College on Monday

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:25 pm

Hyderabad: B Ramesh clocked 34.10.2 seconds to clinch gold in the men’s 10 km event of the Hyderabad district cross country competition held at the Nizam College on Monday.

Results

Men: 10KM: 1. B Ramesh (NCG) (34:10.2 sec), 2. Ramesh Giri (NCG), 3. A Govind;

U-20: Boys: 8KM: 1. Syed Inayat Ali (GMC) (26:50.5), 3 P. Mallesh (NZM);

U-18: 6KM: 1. P Utkarsha Reddy (GMC) (20:21:20.5s), 2. S Prabhas (KKp), 3. G Deepak (GMC)

U-16: 2KM: 1. Raheem Uddin (GMC) (7:49.20), 2. B Vrajraj (KKP), 3. Rehan Y

Girls U-18: 4KM: 1. K Vishalakshi (KKP) (13:49.5), 2 Shrishti (RRC);

Girls U-16 2KM: 1. B Ragavarshni (St JHPS) (8:15.4), 2. G Deepika (KKP); 3. K Thannvee (KKP).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .