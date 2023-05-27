Ramesh Kaza appointed as new Secretary General of SCSC

The SCSC Executive Committee consisting of the industry representatives and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveenda, met to unanimously select Ramesh Kaza as the new Secretary General

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:22 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council has unanimously appointed Ramesh Kaza as the General Secretary for 2023-25. He took charge as General Secretary from Krishna Yedula.

The SCSC Executive Committee consisting of the industry representatives and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, met Saturday to unanimously select Ramesh Kaza as the new Secretary General. “I am happy to be appointed as the new Secretary General of SCSC as the society is something very unique in entire India and doing extremely well on all fronts,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh Kazak, who works in State Street as the Head of Strategy & Transformation – International CIO and Country Head – IT/CIO India, served as an IT Advisor for the BFSI Industry, Govt. of Telangana.

Stephen Raveenda welcomed the new Secretary General and assured support in every possible way. Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Avinash Mohanty, Narayana Naik, Joint CP Traffic, and other DCPs of the Cyberabad Police were also present during the meeting.