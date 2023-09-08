Ramraj Cottons opens new outlet at Pragathi Nagar

Hyderabad: Ramraj Cotton Company, well-known for manufacturing traditional Indian attire including its famous white colour Dhoti, on Friday launched its new showroom at Pragathi Nagar, opposite to Vijeta supermarket, Lahari estates near INCOIS.

The new showroom of Ramraj Cottons was inaugurated by K.P. Vivekananda Goud, MLA, Quthbullapur in the presence of Kolan Neela Gopal Reddy, Mayor, Nizampet Municipal Corporation, Shanigala Danraj Yadav, Deputy Mayor, Nizampet Municipal Corporation and other local public representatives were present.

Recently, the Ramraj Cotton Company launched anti-bacterial dhotis to protect its customers from bacterial and viral infections. All the products manufactured by Ramraj Cotton are made from the cloth of soft cotton fabrics, which are designed by the experts in textiles. To reach out to the diaspora, the Ramraj Cottons has also launched www.ramrajcotton.in and exports its products to Srilanka, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries.

