Rana And Venkatesh’s new series Rana Naidu is getting good applause

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:35 AM, Sat - 11 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Rana Naidu is the latest multi-language series from Netflix, which features two top Telugu cinema stars, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati. This is the first time the nephew and his uncle have acted together. Rana Naidu also marks their first step into the digital world.

Rana Naidu started streaming today on Netflix. In just less than a day, the series started getting positive reviews and is winning the hearts of audiences. The series mainly runs on the solid performances of Venkatesh and Rana as father and son. As we all know, Rana Naidu is a proper crime action drama in which both the action and emotion elements are balanced, as stated by the viewers on various social platforms. However, one common statement from every viewer of the series is that Rana Naidu needs to be watched for the exceptional and never-before-seen intense performances of Rana and Venkatesh.

Rana Naidu is written and directed by Suparn Verna and Karan Anshuman. The series is produced by Locomotive Global Inc. John Stewart Eduri composed the music for the series.

Keep watching this space for the review of Rana Naidu.