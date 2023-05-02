Ranbir-Shraddha’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ gears up for a Netflix release

Two months post its release, the Luv Ranjan’s directorial is all set to have a digital premiere on Netflix on May 3.

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ (TJMM), which hit the big screens in March, enjoyed a good run at the box office. Two months post its release, the Luv Ranjan’s directorial is all set to have a digital premiere on Netflix on May 3.

Netflix announced the news on its Instagram handle. “CAN CONFIRM THAT THIS IS NOT A LIE Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar arrives on Netflix, May 3 #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar (sic),” read the caption.

‘TJMM’ revolves around the relationship between Rohan and Tinny played by Ranbir and Shraddha respectively. Rohan, who believes in relationships, and also works as a break-up consultant. When Tinni has second thoughts about Rohan, she hires a break-up consultant, who happens to be Rohan. The following story is about how the couple deals with their relationship.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Shraddha, on the other hand, has ‘Stree 2’ lined up. The actor will be reuniting with Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.