‘Rang De Basanti’ completes 17 years, fans shower love on the film on Twitter

Back in 2006, Aamir Khan’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ was released and had spread its colours of new-age patriotism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Back in 2006, Aamir Khan’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ was released and had spread its colours of new-age patriotism. ‘Rang De Basanti’ was a ground-breaking script that reimagined and reinterpreted the conventional depiction of patriotism by injecting youth’s zeal and emotion, as well as their impact, into the patriotic landscape of our country.

Today marks 17 years of its huge success at the box office. Celebrating the iconic film’s anniversary, fans trended the film with the hashtag #17yearsofRDB on Twitter, and showered love by posting pictures from the film with lovely captions.

One user wrote, “This movie gave me Goosebumps . I was crying when I watched it for the first time. It’s one of the best movies I have ever seen #17yearsofRDB (sic).” Another wrote, “After 17 years still in love with this film. It’s a masterpiece ❤ #17yearsofRDB.”

‘Rang De Basanti’ was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and British actor Alice Patten.