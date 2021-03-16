‘Rang De’ team releases Nithiin’s introductory song

David Simon has lent his voice for the vocals. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the song that has the potential to attract both the youth and music lovers.

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Youth Star Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Rang De movie’s song has just been released. Touted to be a youth anthem, the song titled Choosi Nerchukoku, which happens to be the introductory song of the hero, has been penned by Srimani.

David Simon has lent his voice for the vocals. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the song that has the potential to attract both the youth and music lovers. Other than the lead actor Nithiin, his friends, played by Abhinav Gomatam and Suhas, are also featured in the song. Shekhar Master’s choreography combined with Venky Atluri’s direction has ensured that this song would be a spectacle on the silver screen.

All the songs in the movie are situational songs which take the story forward. Director Venky Atluri’s vision of emotion is the primary reason for the songs to have garnered such popularity according to the lyrist Srimani.

As Rang De gears up to release on March 26, the promotions and related events have been ramped up by the the team. Youth Star Nithiin and leading lady Keerthy Suresh’s combination on the silver screen promises to be enthralling and mesmerising.

Apart from the lead pair, prominent actor Naresh, Kousalya, Rohini, Bramhaji, Vennela Kishore, Vineeth, Gayathri Raghuram, Satyam Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam and Suhas play pivotal characters in the movie. While PC Sreeram is the director of photography, Suryadevara Nagavasmi is producing it.

