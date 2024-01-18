Ranga Reddy girls emerge winners of Inter-District Handball Championship

In the final, Ranga Reddy side edged past Warangal 17-15 in a closely fought contest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 08:45 PM

Victorious Ranga Reddy team members with their winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy district emerged winners of the 45th Junior Girls Inter-District Handball Championship held at Asifabad on Wednesday.

In the final, Ranga Reddy side edged past Warangal 17-15 in a closely fought contest. Earlier in the semifinal, the winners eased past Mahboobnagar 18-8 to secure a spot in the final of the championship.

Results: Final: RR 17 bt Warangal 15, Semifinal: RR 18 bt Mahboobnagar 8.