Rangabali teaser is filled with middle-class entertainment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Rangabali, Naga Shaurya‘s upcoming film is going to be released on July 7 in theatres. The film is produced by SLV Cinemas and directed by Pawan Basamsetti. The makers of Rangabali released the official teaser for the film today.

The Rangabali teaser opens with a vibe of youthful content. Goparaju Ramana as Naga Shaurya’s father is at his best again. Lead actress Yukti Thareja’s screen presence is not so great. The fun dialogues in the comedy scenes are well written. The medical shop scene is the highlight of the teaser.

Rangabali also has a good cast including Brahmaji, Saptagiri, and Satya. Shine Tom Chacko as the antagonist is a great choice. Lyricist Anantha Sriram in a special role will generate some fun.

The teaser edit can be better in some portions to provide a fine edge. The production values and visuals are good. Pawan Ch’s music is energetic.

So Rangabali creates a decent impression with the teaser but it looks like a regular dose of entertainment which Naga Shaurya delivered to the audience multiple times.

-Kiran