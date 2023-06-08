Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali teaser to release on Thursday

Naga Shaurya was impressive with the mass intro. Now Naga Shaurya and his team are ready with the teaser of Rangabali.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Thu - 8 June 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Naga Shaurya hasn’t done a complete mass entertainer to date in his career. Well, his upcoming movie Rangabali is expected to be from such a setup. Rangabali is directed by Pawan Basamsetti.

The makers promised Telugu a mass commercial entertainer with the first glimpse itself. Naga Shaurya was impressive with the mass intro. Now Naga Shaurya and his team are ready with the teaser of Rangabali.

The Rangabali teaser is going to be released today evening at 4:05. The makers announced this with a poster this morning. The poster shows Naga Shaurya in simple yet stylish costumes where a black casual shirt is paired up with shaded jeans.

Rangabali is produced by SLV Cinemas. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. Yukti Thareja is the female lead in the film. Pawan CH, the music director for Naga Chaitanya‘s ‘Love Story’ is composing the tunes for this film. Rangabali is going to be released in theatres on July 7 this year.