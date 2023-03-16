‘Rangamarthanda’ releases on March 22 in theatres

'Rangamarthanda', the comeback film for the Telugu legendary director Krishna Vamsi, has a package of human emotions.

Hyderabad: ‘Rangamarthanda’ is the comeback film for the Telugu legendary director Krishna Vamsi. The director hasn’t delivered a proper blockbuster in recent times, and so he took ‘Rangamarthanda’ very seriously, sticking to his strength in presenting the core human emotions.

Going by the teaser and other promotional stuff so far, it looks like ‘Rangamarthanda’ has a package of human emotions, and they are definitely going to touch the audience’s hearts.

‘Rangamarthanda’ is an official remake of the Marathi film ‘Natsamrat’, which was released in 2016 and collected close to 50 crores, making it one of the highest grossers in the Marathi film industry. So it can be expected from the audiences how much strong content ‘Rangamarthanda’ has.

Besides this, Krishna Vamsi roped in the best cast for the film, including Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam as the leads. The film is going to be released on March 22, as per the latest announcement from Krishna Vamsi.

Another interesting thing is that the director has already conducted a premiere for a few film fraternity celebrities and media members. The response from the premieres of ‘Rangamarthanda’ was very overwhelming, and the spectators say that the film will surely leave an emotional impact on the audiences.

The film is produced by Raja Shyamala Entertainments and Housefull Movies. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film.