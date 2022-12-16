Ranji Trophy: Bad light robs Tamil Nadu of a thrilling win over Hyderabad

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 08:06 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu batters went berserk smashing 108 off just seven overs in pursuit of an improbable 144 in 11 overs for an outright victory but bad light stopped the play when they need just 36 off four overs to end their Group B Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad in a draw on the final and fourth day at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, on Friday.

After skittling out Hyderabad for 258 in the second innings with the help of left-arm spinner Sai Kishore’s 5/101 bowling figures, Tamil Nadu were on course for a famous victory. N Jagadeesan slammed a 20-ball half-century (59 not out in 22 balls; 8×6) while debutant Sai Sudharsan hit 42 off just 20 deliveries (5×6) to put on 93 runs for the first wicket in 6.1 overs.

Sudharsan hit Kartikeya for two sixes in the third over and another two in the next over off T Ravi Teja. Jagadeesan joined the party smashing B Punnaiah and Ravi Teja for three sixes each to amass 23 and 25 runs in fifth and sixth over respectively. Though Sai Sudharsan was dismissed in the seventh over off Kartikeya Kak, Jagadeesan managed two more sixes in the same over.

With Tamil Nadu needing 36 off 24 deliveries, umpires called off the day’s proceedings citing bad light, much to the disappointment of the touring side. They took three points from the drawn match by virtue of the first innings lead.

Earlier, Hyderabad batters made a mess throwing wickets in the middle to let Tamil Nadu back in the game. It started with the wicket of Tanmay Agarwal, who departed in search of a maximum to reach half-century but was holed at the mid-off by Aparajith for 46.

Vijay Shankar accounted for Abhirath Reddy before lunch. The match turned on its head in the second session with Sai Kishore triggering Hyderabad collapse. He bowled Tanay Thyagarajan (69 off 137) with a turner and then induced an edge off Jaweed Ali two balls later the same over.

Ravi Teja was caught at mid-on off L Vignesh while Mickil Jaiswal edged Sai Kishore to Baba Indrajith at slips on the stroke of tea. In the final session, K Rohit Rayudu knicked Sandeep Warrier to wicketkeeper Jagadeesan after a 117-ball 45 as Hyderabad were reduced to 208/7.

Sai Kishore then caught Anikethreddy (19) in front of wickets while Vignesh sent Kartikeya Kak to the pavilion. Prateek Reddy, in the company of final wicket B Punnaiah, stretched Hyderabad innings surviving eight overs. Both added 26 runs before Anikethreddy departed as Hyderabad were all out for 258 in 85 overs.