Tanmay Agarwal to lead Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy

Left-hand batter Tanmay Agarwal will continue to lead the side in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season which will begin from December 13.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:51 AM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Left-hand batter Tanmay Agarwal will continue to lead the side in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season which will begin from December 13.

However, the team is depleted with several key players missing out for various reasons. While talented top-order batter N Thakur Tilak Varma will be out with India A tours, senior pacer Mohammed Siraj will be out of action for Hyderabad with the national duty. CV Milind, however, was ruled out with a knee injury that he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament recently.

K Rohith Rayudu, who was impressive in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare tournament made it to the senior side while pacer Karthikeya Kak, who played for Hyderabad last year in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, was named in the squad.

Team: Tanmay Agarwal (C), K Rohith Rayudu, Mickil Jaiswal, Mir Jaweed Ali, M Abhirath Reddy, T Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rakshann Readdi, G Aniketh Reddy, B Punnaiah, A Prateek Reddy, Karthikeya KAK, Ajay Dev Goud, T Santosh Goud, Pratheek Pawar, TNR Mohith, K Bhagath Varma, Chandan Sahani, M Samhith Reddy;

Coach: Milap Mewada; Bowling Coach: Sudeep Tyagi; Trainer: Kaneshkk Naidu;

Manager: M Rajasekhar (Mahabubnagar); Video Analyst: M Sailesh Kumar; Physio: K Santhosh Kumar.