Ranji Trophy: Sudharsan, Aparajith put Tamil Nadu ahead

Both slam centuries as visitors take crucial first-inning lead in Ranji Trophy match

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 07:11 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Debutant Sai Sudharsan fell short of a well-deserved double century (179 off 273; 18×4, 1×6) while Baba Aparajith scored an unbeaten 115 (11×4, 3×6) to power Tamil Nadu to a crucial 115-run first innings lead on the third day of the Group B Ranji Trophy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Overnight batter Sudharsan adopted a cautious approach while Aparajith, who was dropped on 92, used the reprieve to get to his century (115 off 165) as the visitors declared their innings after amassing a massive 510/4 in 111.5 overs. Hyderabad, in their second innings, were 28/0 in 8 overs at stumps. Opener Abhirath Reddy left the crease retired hurt after he was hit on the right arm when wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan threw the ball towards wickets for a runout. Captain Tanmay Agarwal (5 batting) and Tanay Thyagarajan (9 batting) were at the crease.

Earlier, it was hard work for Hyderabad bowlers on a wicket that offered little help. Kartikeya Kak got off the day’s proceedings well dismissing overnight centurion N Jagadeesan (116) on the third ball of the day. But Sai Sudarshan and another debutant R Kavin (36 off 84; 4×4, 1×6) added 79 runs for the third wicket before the latter departed. Trying to play a sweep shot, the batter missed a full length delivery off Tanay to be adjudged lbw.

Aparajith joined hands with Sai Sudharsan and scored runs at will. While Sudharshan was cautious, Aparajith showed more intent. After lunch, both took their team past Hyderabad’s total. The southpaw Sai Sudharsan perished after knicking Tanay to wicketkeeper Prateek Reddy trying to guide it to the third man in the 94th over when their total was 417. Captain Baba Indrajith joined his brother Aparajith and added some quick runs.

Indrajith got a life when he was on 35 with Anikethreddy grossing a skier at the mid-wicket of pacer B Punnaiah in the 106th over. Two overs later, the luck was in Aparajith’s side when he was dropped on 92 by Abhirath Reddy off the same bowler Punnaiah. The batter reached his three-figure mark in 159 deliveries. Captain Indrajith was then run out on 48 and decided to declare their innings.